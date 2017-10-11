MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Crews have begun remodeling a more than 150-year-old house that’s considered the oldest home in Moline.

Quad Cities Online reports the two-story brick Greek Revivalist style home was built in 1858 by Jonah and Huda Thomas. It’s known as the Wilson House, after its third owner, James W. Wilson, who bought it in 1864.

Sean Vogler owns Olde Town Roofing. He bought the home as a project for his company. Vogler plans to refurbish the exterior. He says the interior “will be completely gutted.”

Once work is complete the first floor will serve as his company’s office, and the upstairs will be an apartment for Vogler.