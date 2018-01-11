DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — Crews are battling a large fire at a recycling facility in suburban Chicago.
No injuries were reported following the fire that started late Wednesday in Des Plaines. Deputy Chief Peter Dyer of the Des Plaines Fire Department tells the Chicago Sun-Times that crews found flames coming out of the roof of the facility and the fire quickly spread.
WLS-TV reports there were explosions at the facility as the fire burned. Additional crews responded to help fight the fire early Thursday.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
