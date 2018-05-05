BELLEVUE, Ohio (AP) — Emergency crews are battling a fire that has engulfed a group of train cars at a Norfolk Southern yard in Ohio.
Authorities say the fire began about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the train yard in Bellevue, 62 miles (99 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland. No injuries have been reported and there were no immediate evacuations.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Offices tells WTOL-TV that 10 train cars containing what they believe is ethanol are on fire.
Roads leading to the area have been blocked off.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
- Good Day Sunshine: Paul McCartney award at Buckingham Palace