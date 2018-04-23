WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews have been battling a blaze at a New Jersey apartment complex, but no injuries have been reported.

The blaze at the Willingboro Square apartments in Willingboro was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

News video showed smoke billowing from the complex and flames shooting from the building.

Officials said all residents had been evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.