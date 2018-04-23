Share story

By
The Associated Press

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews have been battling a blaze at a New Jersey apartment complex, but no injuries have been reported.

The blaze at the Willingboro Square apartments in Willingboro was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

News video showed smoke billowing from the complex and flames shooting from the building.

Officials said all residents had been evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press