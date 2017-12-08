ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man who fell inside a bulk container ship had been rescued in Maryland.
WBAL-TV reports that units from multiple agencies responded to the ship in the Chesapeake Bay around 11 a.m. on Thursday. Coast Guard officials said the crewman fell 20 feet (6 meters) from a ladder.
A crane on the container ship was used to remove the victim, who was around 100 feet (30 meters) down in the hull of the ship.
A tweet from the Maryland Natural Resources Police says the crewman broke his femur.
He was airlifted to the Annapolis City Dock, and then taken to Shock Trauma.
Officials say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Further details have not been released.
___
Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com