BOSTON (AP) — Here’s a twist on deck the halls.
The crew of the USS Constitution is inviting the public aboard next weekend to help light a Christmas tree on the deck of the warship.
The world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat will host the tree lighting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Organizers say the event will include a performance by holiday carolers, an appearance by Santa and his elves and free hot chocolate and cookies.
Prior to the lighting, the tree will be decorated with handmade ornaments created by children from Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood, where the newly refurbished ship is moored.
The ship earned the nickname Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 with Britain.