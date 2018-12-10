NEW YORK (AP) — A production assistant on the Starz network drama series “Power” has been struck and killed by a vehicle while setting up traffic cones for a film production in Brooklyn.
Police say 63-year-old Pedro Jimenez, of Manhattan, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the accident just before 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Boerum Hill neighborhood.
Police say the 64-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. There have been no arrests.
A Starz spokeswoman says that the network is “deeply saddened” by the death and that thoughts are with the Jimenez family.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Need a transplant? You’ll need to prove you can pay costs
- Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money 'liability'
Production on the series has been suspended. It isn’t clear when production will resume.
“Power” stars Omari Hardwick as a drug kingpin and nightclub owner.