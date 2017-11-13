SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police in northwest Louisiana say one bank robbery was an inside job.

An employee at a credit union in Shreveport is accused of stealing nearly 11,000 from her cash drawer and the vault.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Alyse Jones of Bethany was arrested after an investigation into missing money at Carter Federal Credit Union. The Bethany resident was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and later released. It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer to speak for her.

Investigators say Jones tried to cover up the crime by manipulating computer records to show customer withdrawals. However, an audit uncovered the theft and sheriff’s deputies were called.