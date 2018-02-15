EDMOND, Okla. — The founder of a Kentucky creationism museum will appear at an Oklahoma university, after all, after the student body president initially canceled the event over objections of female and LGBTQ students and their supporters.
Creation Museum founder Ken Ham and the University of Central Oklahoma announced Thursday that the event will happen March 5, as planned.
Ham had criticized the cancellation of his appearance, saying it was a denial of his right to free speech.
UCO’s student body president said he had felt “bullied” during a meeting with female and LGBTQ students and supporters who object to Ham’s appearance because of things he has said about women and gay people. One of those students said no one was bullied and that the group objected to student fees paying for the event.
UCO is in Edmond, about 15 miles north of Oklahoma City.