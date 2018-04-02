DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a deer.

News outlets cite a release from Baltimore County police that says another vehicle struck the deer Friday night, throwing it into the path of the 54-year-old woman’s car. The deer broke through the front windshield, entering the passenger compartment.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. A front passenger also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. Police have not provided an update on either’s status.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The fate of the deer was not released.