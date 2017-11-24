COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A crash that killed a teen in South Carolina earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said in a news release Thursday that the wreck Tuesday that killed 17-year-old Cameron Scott occurred as the driver of an SUV was speeding away from gunfire.

Three other people were hurt in the wreck that involved the SUV and two other vehicles. Their names and conditions were not available.

Police said someone in a pickup truck fired at the SUV Scott was riding in before the crash.

No arrests have been made.