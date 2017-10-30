SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A crash that killed a motorcyclist in Scottsdale has led authorities to close part of the Loop 101 freeway in both directions.

Authorities say Monday morning’s crash closed northbound Loop 101 at 90th Street and the freeway’s southbound lanes at Shea.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Trooper Kameron Lee says a pickup truck struck a motorcycle that had broken down near the wall dividing the northbound and southbound lanes.

The collision caused a fire and threw the motorcycle’s driver from the northbound side into southbound side.

It’s unclear whether the pickup truck’s driver was injured.

Debris from the crash fell on southbound vehicles.

The freeway was shut down so authorities could investigate the crash.