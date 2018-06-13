HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital with head injuries sustained in a Hartford car crash.

Police say the unidentified pedestrian was crossing Columbus Boulevard and was hit by an SUV.

The pedestrian tried to cross in front of a line of stopped traffic. Police say the SUV had a green light.

A portion of Columbus Boulevard between State Street and Prospect Street will be closed for the next few hours for an investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.