ELLENDALE, N.D. (AP) — A LaMoure woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on any icy U.S. Highway 281 in southeastern North Dakota’s Dickey County.

The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Taylor Bliss was driving a sport utility vehicle that slid out of control about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

The vehicles collided about 2 miles north of Ellendale. Bliss was declared dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was taken to a hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota, with injuries the patrol says are not life-threatening.