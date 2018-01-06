WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A crash on I-95 in Delaware has killed a 24-year-old Wilmington man.
The News Journal reported Saturday that Jalen G. Worthen was pronounced dead at the scene after his Nissan Maxima struck two trees and split in half. The wreck occurred just after 2 a.m. east of Newark.
Police said the roadway was dry and free of any snow after the recent snowstorm. The Nissan failed to negotiate a curve on I-95 and drove onto the shoulder and snow covered grass before striking the trees.
Police said Worthen was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com