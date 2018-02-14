STUART, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash on a Florida highway.
TCPalm.com reports Jaidyn T. Ryan, of Stuart, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday night. FHP spokesman Lt. Alvaro Feola says Ryan was riding his bicycle eastbound across U.S. 1 when he ran into a southbound van driven by 51-year-old Alan C. Rithamel, of Wisconsin.
Rithamel was not injured, and an investigation is ongoing.
Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com