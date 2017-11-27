PALMYRA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people are hospitalized following the crash of a small plane in some woods in Jefferson County.

The plane went down about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a swampy area near the Palmyra airport. Officials say first responders made their way through brush and mud to reach the two and cut them out of the aircraft. Palmyra safety director James Small tells WKOW-TV that if rescuers stood in one place for too long, they would sink into mud up to their knees.

There’s no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Information from: WKOW-TV, http://www.wkow.com