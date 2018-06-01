WELD, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say a 19-year-old was killed in a late night, one-car crash.

Police say the crash in Weld killed Griffyn Smith, of Dixfield, a passenger, on Thursday.

They said the car went out of control while driven by 18-year-old Ethyn Buotte, also of Dixfield. It struck a tree and overturned. A second passenger, a 17-year-old girl, wasn’t identified by police. Police said the two are being treated at a Rumford hospital for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said Smith was a graduate of Dirigo High School in Dixfield and the others are students at the school.

Police say speed appears likely to have been a cause of the crash. They say the crash remains under investigation.

This story has been corrected to remove a reference to the crash victim being a high school student.