COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A crash in Louisiana has killed a 1-month-old boy, and the driver is accused of killing the baby by driving drunk. He and three passengers were injured. One was a 3-year-old child.

Louisiana State Police say 62-year-old Erroll Nugent of Hammond drove from the median of Interstate 12 and into the path of a tractor-trailer, which hit his 2001 Ford Taurus.

Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight says Bryce Martin of Hammond was in an unrestrained baby carrier, and died at a hospital after the crash Wednesday afternoon in St. Tammany Parish.

Nugent was hospitalized. Dwight says that once released, Nugent will face charges including negligent vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, careless driving and two counts of failing to restrain children.

The vehicular charges allege that drunk driving killed or injured someone.