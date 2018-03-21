Share story

By
The Associated Press

HORSHAM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident in suburban Philadelphia.

Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Horsham.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police haven’t said whether they suspect weather was a factor.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

