HORSHAM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident in suburban Philadelphia.
Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Horsham.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police haven’t said whether they suspect weather was a factor.
The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.
