HOLLYWOOD, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a trooper-driven vehicle crashed into an ambulance, injuring three people.

Police said in a release that Trooper First Class Allison Oyler had emergency lighting equipment activated while working traffic enforcement in Hollywood on Tuesday when a Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance pulled into her path of travel.

Oyler was airlifted to Baltimore for treatment. The ambulance’s driver, 63-year-old Gregory Casoni, and 67-year-old passenger George Newton were also hospitalized. The conditions of all three were not disclosed.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined Casoni was at fault, and charges are pending. Further information hasn’t been released.