CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The city of Cranston can now proudly claim to be number two. When it comes to Rhode Island’s biggest cities, that is.

The Providence Journal reports that based on the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Cranston has overtaken Warwick as having the second highest population in the state.

Cranston stood at 81,202 residents, compared to 80,871 in Warwick. The census numbers were as of July 1, 2017.

Providence remains, by far, the largest city in the Ocean State with 180,393 residents.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com