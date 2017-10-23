CRANDON, Wis. (AP) — Crandon police say an officer has used “deadly force” during a struggle following a traffic stop.

Authorities say the officer stopped a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and a struggle began with an individual inside. Police have not provided any details on what happened next other than to say the “officer applied deadly force.”

The officer was injured during the altercation and was taken to the hospital. He’s on administrative duty while the state Department of Justice investigates.