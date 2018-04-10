BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Rep. Kevin Cramer says he raised more than $1.13 million in his first quarter as a Senate candidate, a total that includes money transferred from his House re-election campaign before he switched races in February.

Cramer’s campaign released partial figures on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Election Commission’s April 15 deadline. The campaign reported $1.86 million cash on hand.

Cramer’s opponent, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, last week announced she had raised $1.6 million in the first quarter. Heitkamp’s campaign Tuesday said she had $5.3 million cash on hand.

Neither campaign posted detailed reports Tuesday.

The North Dakota race is seen as critical for control of the closely divided Senate.