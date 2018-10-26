FARGO, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidates Heidi Heitkamp and Kevin Cramer turned what was supposed to be a debate with rapid-fire questions into heated arguments about health care, social security and trade.

The hourlong event Friday began with a question about civility that seemed to keep the candidates and crowd on an even-keel until they were asked about health care. Heitkamp, a Democrat, accused her Republican opponent of eliminating patient protections by voting five times to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That started a lively 10-minute exchange.

Cramer named a group of state Republican leaders who favor dumping the law to give more power to the states and said he’s “pretty sure that Heidi Heitkamp isn’t the smartest person in that whole group.” Heitkamp said she trusts health care officials over Republican politicians.