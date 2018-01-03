COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man has been scamming people on Craigslist by responding to postings for a roommate and then stealing their belongings.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Wednesday that 23-year-old Tyshawn L. Gayle is accused of stealing from at least three people who posted on Craigslist in search of a roommate and at least one other person who did not use the website.
Gayle is not in custody. He is wanted on suspicion of second-degree burglary of a dwelling in a November case and the same charge plus misdemeanor theft in a December case.
He is accused of stealing the belongings after staying with the victims for nearly a month. The victims were at work when their belongings were stolen.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com