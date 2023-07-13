SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have placed newly signed free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract following his arrest on multiple charges over the weekend.

A Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson said Thursday that Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating. The spokesperson said the hit and run was only property damage and no injuries occurred.

Galchenyuk was booked into the Scottsdale city jail on misdemeanor charges and released the next day on his own recognizance.

“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

The NHL Players Association said it is reviewing the matter.

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract July 1, the opening of free agency, for his third stint with the team.

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games.

Advertising

Montreal selected Galchenyuk with the third overall pick of the 2012 NHL draft and he played his first six seasons with the Canadiens, starting in 2012. He had 30 goals and 26 assists in 2015-16, but has been more of a journeyman the past few years, playing in Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Ottawa, Toronto and Colorado.

Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Avalanche last season, spending most of the season in the AHL.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports