Share story

By
The Associated Press

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials at a small municipal airport in central Arkansas are battling an unlikely foe — coyotes that keep chewing on part of the taxiway.

The damage at the North Little Rock Municipal Airport is expected to cost $6,000 to fix. Engineer Blake Roberson tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the coyotes have a fondness for chewing on the silicone-based joints on a concrete ramp and taxiway.

Roberson says the rubberlike material is “essentially their chew toy.”

The airport plans to reseal the joints with a different type of sealant that is hoped to be less enticing to the coyotes.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The general aviation airport in North Little Rock is home to 180 aircraft with two runways that accommodate 56,000 operations a year.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

The Associated Press