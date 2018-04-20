NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials at a small municipal airport in central Arkansas are battling an unlikely foe — coyotes that keep chewing on part of the taxiway.
The damage at the North Little Rock Municipal Airport is expected to cost $6,000 to fix. Engineer Blake Roberson tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the coyotes have a fondness for chewing on the silicone-based joints on a concrete ramp and taxiway.
Roberson says the rubberlike material is “essentially their chew toy.”
The airport plans to reseal the joints with a different type of sealant that is hoped to be less enticing to the coyotes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
The general aviation airport in North Little Rock is home to 180 aircraft with two runways that accommodate 56,000 operations a year.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com