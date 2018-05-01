THORNWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — The coyote that attacked a 5-year-old girl on a suburban New York playground has tested positive for rabies.
The coyote was captured on Monday in Thornwood by an off-duty police officer and shot by another police officer after the animal chased and bit the girl in the arm. Everyone got rabies shots.
The Westchester County Health Department said Tuesday that unusual behavior may be the first sign of rabies in an animal.
A coyote that bit several people and killed a dog in Yonkers two months ago also tested positive for rabies.
