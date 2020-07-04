The spread of COVID-19 inside the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center continued over the past week, when the number of confirmed cases among prisoners jumped to 195 on Thursday from 110 the week before.

As of Thursday, the Washington Department of Corrections had 169 prisoners in isolation due to COVID-19 symptoms and 1,820 quarantined, according to the Department of Corrections COVID-19 data page. Overall, 226 prisoners have tested positive of 2,529 tested and 32 people were awaiting results.

Two Coyote Ridge prisoners have died of COVID-19 in recent weeks, while 50 staff have also tested positive for the virus.

Victor Bueno, 63, was the first inmate in the state prison system to die from COVID-19. The DOC said Bueno entered its custody in September 2017 after violating a protection order out of Kitsap County. He was housed in a minimum-security unit at Coyote Ridge and was expected to be released in about three months.

William A. Bryant, 72, was serving a 68-month sentence for first-degree child molestation out of Grays Harbor County, according to the state Department of Corrections. Bryant was transferred June 13 to a Tri-Cities hospital , where he died.

The DOC previously reported the first COVID-19-related death of an employee, corrections Officer Berisford Anthony Morse, 65, who had worked at the Monroe Correctional Complex since 2003.