PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State and county officials say a coyote bit a 7-year-old girl in Portland.

KATU-TV reports the attack happened Friday in the driveway of a home in the southwest part of the city.

Authorities say he girl is being checked for rabies.

The girl’s mother told authorities her daughter was in the driveway when the coyote pounced on her and nipped her on the leg.

