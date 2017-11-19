MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Cows are going to fuel Middlebury College’s effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

Middlebury announced it’s contracting with a 2,200-acre farm with 900 cows that plans to turn waste into gas to provide energy.

David Provost, an executive vice president, says the project will allow Middlebury to further reduce dependence on carbon-based fuels.

The project is currently in the permitting phase.

The Times Argus reports that the effort is made possible through a partnership with Goodrich Family Farm, Vanguard Renewables of Massachusetts and Vermont Gas Systems.

Once it’s built, the anaerobic digester would produce the largest amount of renewable natural gas of any digester in Vermont. The farm will benefit from lower energy costs, free heat, fertilizer and an annual lease for hosting the facility.