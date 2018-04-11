CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say two cows were killed when they were separately hit by vehicles over a 5 1/2-hour nighttime span after ranch hands divided a herd, putting some animals on each side of a rural road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incidents began after mother cows in the herd knocked down or jumped portions of a fence to rejoin their calves on the other side of the road in the Cornville area Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, several of the vehicles were seriously damaged but none of the drivers or passengers needed to be hospitalized.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s working with ranch workers to take steps that included secure fencing and signage along roads in grazing areas.