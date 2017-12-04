JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — An Edgeley man is expected to recover after crashing his vehicle into three cows on a southeastern North Dakota highway, but the cows all died.

The Highway Patrol says the 33-year-old man crashed his sport utility vehicle into the cows on U.S. Highway 281 in LaMoure County on Sunday night.

One cow died in the crash, and the other two were injured and put down by their owner.

The patrol says the driver was taken to a Jamestown hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.