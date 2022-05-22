Americans can expect a decision on whether to vaccinate kids younger than 5 in the coming weeks, says the White House’s COVID response coordinator.

Experts at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are studying an application by vaccine maker Moderna for jabbing tykes.

“My expectation is that as soon as that analysis is done, probably within the next few weeks, we’re going to get that expert outside committee, the (Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee), and then, after that, FDA’s going to make a decision,” Dr. Ashish Jha told ABC’s “This Week.”

“So my hope is that it’s going to be kind of coming in the next few weeks.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended booster shots for children ages 5 to 11.

But the feds have held off on jabbing those younger than 5 since vaccines became available in late 2020.

“I have a lot of friends who have kids under 5,” said Jha. “They’re feeling frustrated and I’m very sympathetic.”

Recent weeks have seen COVID-19 cases rising throughout the country, with the number doubling over the past month in New York City.

The country is now seeing more than 100,000 cases a day.

