MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A cousin of a man charged in the slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk is expected to avoid additional jail time for helping him afterward.

Kevin Bluhm pleaded no contest Monday to being an accessory after the fact of murder. He’s been jailed since September 2016 on the charge. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing, which is scheduled Jan. 9.

Jessica Heeringa disappeared April 26, 2013, from Norton Shores. Her body hasn’t been found. Authorities say Bluhm told police that the next day he saw a woman bound in a Norton Shores home and helped to bury her. Bluhm later told police he had lied.

Jeffrey Willis is charged in Heeringa’s death, another killing and another kidnapping.