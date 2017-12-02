MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi courthouse received several days of water damage when a heater coil burst just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Enterprise-Journal reports that the mishap occurred at the Pike County Chancery Court Annex in Magnolia. Water flowed into a courtroom, some offices, a records vault and witness room.
Employees arrived at work the Monday after Thanksgiving to find at least 1 inch (25 millimeters) of standing water, which apparently had been flowing since the previous Wednesday evening.
County supervisors approved a state of emergency, allowing them to hire a contractor without advertising for bids. Cleanup work has begun.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
Chancery Clerk Becky Buie says no records or computers were damaged.
___
Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com