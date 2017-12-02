MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi courthouse received several days of water damage when a heater coil burst just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that the mishap occurred at the Pike County Chancery Court Annex in Magnolia. Water flowed into a courtroom, some offices, a records vault and witness room.

Employees arrived at work the Monday after Thanksgiving to find at least 1 inch (25 millimeters) of standing water, which apparently had been flowing since the previous Wednesday evening.

County supervisors approved a state of emergency, allowing them to hire a contractor without advertising for bids. Cleanup work has begun.

Chancery Clerk Becky Buie says no records or computers were damaged.

