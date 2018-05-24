BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities evacuated the Morton County Courthouse after a suspicious package was left near the entrance.

The package was discovered just as business was getting underway Thursday morning. The Bismarck bomb squad was called, x-rayed the package and found it contained items consistent with making an improvised explosive device, including wires, batteries and a circuit board.

County officials say the bomb squad used a “disruptive device” to expose the contents. The area was cleared nearly three hours later and courthouse re-opened.