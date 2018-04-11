BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Hopes of keeping a West Virginia courthouse open as mold remediation takes place have been dashed with an announcement that the building would be closed through the end of the week.

County Commission President Shane Ashley tells The Register-Herald of Beckley that Monroe County Courthouse will open for regular business April 16. The building had been closed since 4/11.

Roland S. Jones with InspectRite’s has warned that considerable containment of affected areas would be necessary during the remediation process due to the increased risk of exposure to the contaminants as walls and ceilings were opened.

Contaminants identified by InspectRite’s include stachybotrys, which is commonly referred to as “black mold.” The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says it is common in buildings and homes.

