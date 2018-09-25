TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will not revive a civil lawsuit over a fatal shooting by a Mississippi police officer.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected a request by the family of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert.

He fled from a traffic stop in 2016 and was shot to death by a Tupelo police officer. In November 2017, U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock dismissed a Shumpert family lawsuit against Tupelo police officer Tyler Cook and the city.

The suit said Cook was inadequately trained and did not follow policies, leading to violations of Shumpert’s constitutional rights.

Aycock dismissed the case without a trial, writing that no meaningful facts were in dispute and the defendants could not be held liable for damages.

