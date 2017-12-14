COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will not reconsider its decision granting a new trial for a man convicted of raping and fatally stabbing a bartender.
The Lake County prosecutor had disputed the factual and legal basis of the court’s decision to vacate Joseph Thomas’ death sentence. But the (Willoughby) News-Herald reports that the high court denied his request for reconsideration.
The 33-year-old Thomas was convicted in 2012 for the slaying of Annie McSween two years earlier.
Justice Terrence O’Donnell said the trial judge improperly allowed into evidence a knife collection belonging to Thomas, but not involved in the killing.
Lake County Prosecutor Charles Coulson says a knife missing from the collection was part of the circumstantial evidence against Thomas.
A new trial has not been scheduled.
Information from: The News-Herald, http://www.news-herald.com/jrc-html/index/index_p33.html