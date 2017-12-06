COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will not temporarily halt the state’s efforts to recoup $60 million from one of the nation’s largest online charter schools, which says it could soon be forced to close in the middle of the school year.

The state reduced monthly payments to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow to start recouping money while ECOT challenges how officials tallied student logins to determine funding adjustments.

ECOT says it will run out of cash and close in 2018, in the middle of the school year, if the court doesn’t intervene.

The court denied the school’s request Wednesday.

ECOT’s spokesman says it has been unfairly targeted and is awaiting its day in court.

A message seeking comment was left for an attorney representing the Ohio Department of Education.