LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says an Upper Peninsula judge was right to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a woman who fell into a 6-foot (2-meter) hole dug to fix a water pipe.

The state’s high court issued an order on Friday reinstating the Chippewa County judge’s 2015 dismissal of the case filed by Alice Brown. That court found Brown failed to provide details of her injuries in her suit against Sault Ste. Marie.

The city says her notice didn’t meet the strict conditions of state law. The Supreme Court agreed, reversing the appeals court decision that said Sault Ste. Marie had police and ambulance reports with that information.

All but one high court justice ruled they didn’t need to consider documents not submitted because it wouldn’t change the case’s outcome.