JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court is sending a Mississippi woman back to death row, reinstating a murder conviction previously overturned by federal judges.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in a 9-5 decision that allegations of racial bias in jury selection were insufficient and shouldn’t have led to Lisa Jo Chamberlin’s sentence being reversed.

The case involves a grisly 2004 double murder for which Chamberlin was convicted. She challenged the prosecution’s striking of some black candidates from the jury that convicted her in the Hattiesburg murders of Linda Heintzelman and Heintzelman’s boyfriend, Vernon Hulett.

Last March, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit voted 2-1 to grant Chamberlin a new trial. But the full 15-member court granted the state’s request for a rehearing.