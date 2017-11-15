PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s high court has vacated a decision that had dismissed some driving charges against a man who was accused of causing a crash while a passenger.
WPRI-TV reports that Luke Peters is accused of grabbing the steering wheel of a car amid an argument with the driver on a highway in Lincoln in 2014. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over, seriously injuring two teenagers in the back seat.
A Superior Court judge had dismissed charges including driving under the influence and assault with a dangerous weapon because Peters was not technically at the wheel.
Prosecutors appealed to the Rhode Island Supreme Court, which announced Tuesday it had vacated the decision and sent the case back to the lower court.
