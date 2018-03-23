LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and sentence of an Omaha man sentenced as a teen to up to 70 years in prison for killing two men in 2015.
Charles Trotter, now 20, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the January 2015 shooting deaths of 25-year-old Dexter Joseph and 26-year-old Marcel Lovejoy at a north Omaha apartment during a party.
In his appeal, Trotter argued that the trial court was wrong to not allow photos of a person Trotter had argued was the shooter. Trotter also argued that he had wrongly been given what amounted to a life sentence.
The state’s high court on Friday found no merit to Trotter’s arguments.
