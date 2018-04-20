MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state appeals court has upheld the conviction of a south Alabama man accused of killing his 8-year-old daughter during a sexual assault.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals announced the decision Friday.
Hiawatha Robinson was found guilty and sentenced to 100 years in prison in the 2014 murder of his daughter Hiawayi Robinson.
The girl had been reported missing. Her body days later at an abandoned building in Prichard.
Autopsy results showed she had been sexually assaulted.