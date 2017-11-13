CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago-based appeals court says a U.S. law likening the release of farm animals by activists to terrorism is constitutional.
The 7th U.S. Court of Appeals’ decision is in the case of two Los Angeles men convicted under the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act for vandalizing an Illinois fur farm and releasing 2,000 minks. Tyler Lang and Kevin Johnson pleaded guilty but reserved rights to appeal on constitutional grounds.
The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin Monday cites their attorney as saying the statute is “an insidious harbinger” of laws meant to quash protests. He adds branding animal-rights activists “terrorists” violates due-process rights. But that ruling posted last week says Congress’ use of the word wasn’t “utterly unreasonable.”
Johnson got a three-year sentence. Lang received time served, plus six months home confinement.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors