CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Cheyenne man accused of kicking and injuring a police officer during a fight.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the court stated Tuesday that there was sufficient evidence to convict Michael Flores of felony interference with a peace officer.

Flores was sentenced in November 2016 to at least three years in prison after he was convicted of intentionally injuring a Cheyenne Police officer by kicking him near the solar plexus in 2015.

Flores appealed, asking whether there was sufficient evidence to prove he committed the act.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com