CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Cheyenne man accused of kicking and injuring a police officer during a fight.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the court stated Tuesday that there was sufficient evidence to convict Michael Flores of felony interference with a peace officer.
Flores was sentenced in November 2016 to at least three years in prison after he was convicted of intentionally injuring a Cheyenne Police officer by kicking him near the solar plexus in 2015.
Flores appealed, asking whether there was sufficient evidence to prove he committed the act.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
___
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com